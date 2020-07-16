Netflix reality series 'The Circle' seeks Arkansas players

Netflix reality series "The Circle" is looking for Arkansas contestants for its second season.

The show is casting for its second season, and producers are seeking “entertaining, funny, confident and competitive people from all walks of life to take part,” according to a press release.

Casting information is available at thecirclecasting.com.

The series, which is a bit like “Big Brother” spliced with “Catfish” for the covid-19 era, involves players living in the same apartment building who never meet face to face. They communicate through profiles on a specially designed social media app, which allows them to hide their true identities.

Players rate each other, with the lowest-rated being eliminated.

The 12-episode series debuted in January. The winner of the first season, New York native Joey Sasso, took home $100,000 for outlasting his rivals.