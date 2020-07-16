Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Roy Collins, 48, of 3165 W. Rockford Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Collins was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Brandon Parker, 18, of 3605 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Parker was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Victor Alfonso Acevedo-Montano, 34, of 2220 W. Perry Road in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with six counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct. Acevedo-Montano was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Beau Aaron Bryant, 30, of 3812 N. Second Place in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Bryant was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Atulu Freeman, 27, of 190 W. Cimarron Place 1334 in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Freeman was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jose McGuire, 32, of 1602 Juniper Circle in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. McGuire was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Luis Garcia-Martinez, 35, of 808 Woodridge Drive in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Garcia-Martinez was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Nicholas Davis, 26, of 3902 Levine Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual indecency with a child. Davis was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Brianna Partida, 23, of 2706 Mida Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Partida was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Franky Franke, 45, of 2109 Oak Hill Drive in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Franke was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Mister Chavis, 40, of Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Chavis was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Noe Arevalo-Huerto, 36, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Arevalo-Huerto was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Brandon Duval, 19, of 1452 N. Carlsbad Trace in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with criminal mischief and theft by receiving. Duval was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.