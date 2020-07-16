FOOTBALL

Garrett signs 5-year extension

Myles Garrett's on-field misbehavior last season damaged his public image. It didn't change how the Cleveland Browns feel about him. The team signed Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Wednesday, making the talented edge rusher the NFL's highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. The timing of Garrett's extension is surprising since the last time he played in a game it ended with him ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and striking him in the head with it. The shocking attack led to a six-game suspension for Garrett and questions about his character. But despite a league ban that effectively ended Cleveland's playoff hopes, the Browns have never wavered in their belief in Garrett as a person or player. They wanted to make certain they'll have the 24-year-old for multiple years, and he will now anchor their defense through the 2026 season.

Former Bucs defender dies

David Lewis, a key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, has died. He was 65. Lewis died Tuesday in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known, but he had struggled with health issues in recent years, according to the University of Southern California, where he played in college. He was a second-round pick at outside linebacker by the Buccaneers in 1977 and played for them until 1981, including an appearance in the 1980 Pro Bowl. Lewis was among the defensive stars on the 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, capping the franchise's "worst to first" transformation. The Bucs won 10 games that year after having won just seven in the franchise's previous three seasons. Lewis also played for the San Diego Chargers in 1982 and Los Angeles Rams in 1983.

HORSE RACING

Del Mar cancels weekend racing

Del Mar canceled racing for the upcoming weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for covid-19. All the track's riders and personnel who work in the jockeys' room were tested by San Diego County public health officials at the request of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Of the 15 positive tests, all were believed to be asymptomatic. "Canceling this weekend's races will give us additional time to monitor the situation and give the individuals who tested positive additional time to recover," track CEO Joe Harper said Wednesday. Contact tracing procedures are underway. All but one of the riders who tested positive rode at the recently concluded Los Alamitos meet in Orange County. The mass testing was ordered by the track after jockeys Flavien Prat and Victor Espinoza tested positive. They are both quarantining at home.

BASKETBALL

Top prospect picks Memphis

The college decision is in for five-star center Moussa Cisse, and it's not the choice that was expected coming into the summer. Cisse -- a 6-foot-10 prospect from the West African nation of Guinea -- announced his commitment to Memphis on Wednesday, picking the Tigers over fellow finalists Kentucky, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia and LSU. LSU had long been seen as a clear favorite in Cisse's recruitment, though ongoing speculation over how the NCAA will handle recruiting allegations against Tigers Coach Will Wade might have played a role in Cisse pushing back his final decision until this week. Cisse announced in late May that he was reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 in order to play college basketball this coming season. Cisse averaged 23.2 points, 14.2 rebounds and 8.7 blocked shots per game this past season, leading Lausanne Collegiate School to a Tennessee state title. It was his first year at the Memphis high school after moving from New York City last summer.

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts after a play during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a massive contract extension with Garrett, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL's premiere edge rushers, and the team could have the deal completed in the next day or so, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)