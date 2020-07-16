Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival cancelled

by Marc Hayot | Today at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption File photo Downtown Crowds fill downtown Siloam Springs during the 2019 Dogwood Festive. The Chamber of Commerce postponed the 2020 Dogwood Festival until May 29, 30 and 31 in response to the coronavirus threat.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city's annual Dogwood Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the festival because the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce felt the festival couldn't occur safely without significant changes given from the directives issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the chamber.

The Dogwood Festival, which is typically held in April, was already rescheduled twice this year hoping there would be a decline in coronavirus cases in Northwest Arkansas. However when this didn't occur, the chamber and the Dogwood Committee made the difficult decision to cancel the Dogwood Festival, Hulbert said.

"We would like to thank the Dogwood Committee, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the City of Siloam, vendors, and sponsors, for their endless efforts and many hours trying to make the Dogwood Festival happen this year," Hulbert said. "We will start the process of working toward a great Dogwood Festival in April 2021 and we expect it to be the best Dogwood Festival ever."

Marc Hayot may be reached by email at mhayot@nwadg.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT