Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival cancelled

File photo Downtown Crowds fill downtown Siloam Springs during the 2019 Dogwood Festive. The Chamber of Commerce postponed the 2020 Dogwood Festival until May 29, 30 and 31 in response to the coronavirus threat.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city's annual Dogwood Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the festival because the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce felt the festival couldn't occur safely without significant changes given from the directives issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the chamber.

The Dogwood Festival, which is typically held in April, was already rescheduled twice this year hoping there would be a decline in coronavirus cases in Northwest Arkansas. However when this didn't occur, the chamber and the Dogwood Committee made the difficult decision to cancel the Dogwood Festival, Hulbert said.

"We would like to thank the Dogwood Committee, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the City of Siloam, vendors, and sponsors, for their endless efforts and many hours trying to make the Dogwood Festival happen this year," Hulbert said. "We will start the process of working toward a great Dogwood Festival in April 2021 and we expect it to be the best Dogwood Festival ever."