Springdale police investigate after woman found dead in road

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Springdale road Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakhill Drive and found a woman believed to be between 35 to 45 years old unresponsive in the road, according to a news release by Springdale police. The woman suffered from apparent head trauma, and paramedics on scene said the woman was deceased, the release states.

Police said she may have been struck by a vehicle.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine manner and cause of death, police said.

The woman’s identity was not known at the time of the release.