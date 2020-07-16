Sections
Two Washington County jail employees test positive for virus

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:10 a.m.
FILE PHOTO ANTHONY REYES - Inmates inside the Washington County Jail in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The covid-19 virus continues to spread in the Washington County Detention Center, with two employees testing positive for the virus in the past few days.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday three employees and 36 detainees have tested positive so far. The jail was housing 416 detainees Wednesday, Cantrell said.

Sheriff Tim Helder said all detainees are quarantined when they arrive at the jail. If someone tests positive, they are separated from the general population and quarantined.

Helder said there aren't enough deputies on a shift to have some only work in the quarantine areas. He said the two employees who tested positive this week went into the quarantine areas. Employees wear masks and other protective equipment. All employees are screened and their temperatures are taken before they begin working a shift.

Helder said the information on the positive tests will be given to the state Health Department so contact tracing can be done. He didn't know how much contact those employees had with other staff at the jail.

The two employees will be in home quarantine until they are cleared to return to work. Helder said the first employee who tested positive has returned to work.

