UA-Pine Bluff to start fall semester week early, end at Thanksgiving

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

Classes will start a week early this fall at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. That means classes now begin Aug. 17.

The university's fall term will now end by Thanksgiving, meaning that students won't have to return to campus after the holiday break.

Many Arkansas colleges have announced plans to go online-only after Thanksgiving, citing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus if students were exposed to the virus at home and then returned to campus. A few institutions, including Southern Arkansas University, have announced that they will begin the term earlier so they can end it before the holiday.

As active covid-19 cases rise in Arkansas, institutions of higher learning are still planning to have face-to-face instruction this fall. But it won't look like business as usual, with many courses including online instruction components and more courses than usual offered online only.