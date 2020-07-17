Bentonville preschool temporarily closed because of covid-19

BENTONVILLE -- The Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center will be closed through July 31 because two employees tested positive for covid-19, according to a statement from the center.

Staff will be paid, and families won't be charged tuition while the center is closed, according to Sunny Lane, director of development. The center will also be cleaned.

"We have had and will continue to implement strict covid-19 protocol and procedures," according to the statement. "Every day, when employees, parents and children enter the center their temperatures are taken and they are asked a series of questions relating to their physical state and potential exposure to covid-19."

Lane confirmed in June the center has 160 children enrolled, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.