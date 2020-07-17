Branson postpones mask ordinance after objections in 8-hour meeting

The Branson Ferris Wheel, formerly Chicago's Navy Pier Ferris Wheel, is shown at The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson, Mo., in this 2016 file photo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance after residents repeated deep suspicions of public health experts, the health care system and data tracking the spread of covid-19.

One woman wore a wedding veil Thursday as a face shield and warned against moving toward a socialist society. Another brought a sign calling out the mayor for his “mask asphyxiation orders,” The Kansas City Star reports.

The board of aldermen will meet July 28 to take up the ordinance again. But it was clear that it will face an uphill battle.

“Excuse me if I sound a little punch drunk, I’m freaking tired,” said Branson Alderman Bill Skains about 7½ hours into the nearly 8½-hour meeting and after nearly 40 members of the public had spoken. “It is just absurd the things that I’ve heard. … Some of the wackiest stuff I’ve ever heard in my life — over wearing a mask.”

One resident, wearing a hat and T-shirt that read, “Tyranny Response Team,” said the coronavirus was “artificially created” in a North Carolina lab to make money for a company “in cahoots” with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least three people likened mask mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews and other Europeans.

One local pastor said half the U.S. population had already been infected with covid-19 and said the novel disease had been around for 20 years. The country, he said, “is suffocating in a cesspool of ignorance.”

Amber Thompson, who held up a sign that said “End Mask Order Oppression,” said she was unable to interview for a job because she could not wear a mask.

“Quit suffocating our rights,” Thompson said. “You are paranoid schizophrenics.”

Thompson, who claimed that hospitals were purposefully killing patients on ventilators, also complained about the government stealing children from parents and the Culver’s restaurant drive-thru only accepting credit cards because of a national currency shortage.

Jodi Wobser said that many laws were based on the Bible, which she said also offers wisdom for navigating the pandemic.

“One of those things that the Lord shows us in the word is that we quarantine the sick,” she said. “We don’t quarantine the healthy people. We don’t lock them behind doors and we don’t walk around with masks on our faces.”

Wobser said locals social distance and sanitize their hands, which she said is “sufficient.” And she urged the aldermen to reject the “status quo” in other cities like Springfield, which approved a mask mandate Monday.

“It would grieve my heart to see this city follow the way of every other city,” she said. “But if you refuse to bow to this thing, I believe that people are going to flood this place. Because they want to come to a place that’s not in bondage.”

Coronavirus cases have been climbing in Taney County, where Branson is located, despite county health officials passing a resolution asking residents and visitors to wear face masks or coverings in public places. That resolution isn’t a requirement, though.

By Friday, the county had reported 146 cases and three deaths. Just three weeks earlier, on June 26, the county had just 43 cases. Those numbers don’t take into account the tourists who go to the Branson area and test positive for the virus once they return home.