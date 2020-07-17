Death of woman in Hot Springs ruled homicide, authorities say

Hot Springs police are investigating as a homicide the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Laser Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found Diana Alamilla, 50, deceased, according to a news release.

Her body was sent to the state Crime Lab, where her manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Police did not include the woman's cause of death in the release nor say whether she had any apparent injuries when found.