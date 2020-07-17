Fayetteville man drowned in Beaver Lake

BENTONVILLE -- An 18-year-old Fayetteville man drowned Wednesday in Beaver Lake.

Tyrec Nance's body was recovered Wednesday night, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The body was recovered near the Arkansas 264 boat ramp, she said.

Jenkins said a group of friends were swimming, and Nance went under the water and didn't come back up.