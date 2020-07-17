Fayetteville man drowned in Beaver Lake

Police sirens.
BENTONVILLE -- An 18-year-old Fayetteville man drowned Wednesday in Beaver Lake.
Tyrec Nance's body was recovered Wednesday night, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The body was recovered near the Arkansas 264 boat ramp, she said.
Jenkins said a group of friends were swimming, and Nance went under the water and didn't come back up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.