FRIDAY, JULY 17: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 31,114 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted in the morning, July 17. State health officials also have reported 341 total deaths and 24,195 recoveries.

• Beginning July 20, masks are required statewide to slow the virus’s spread, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced July 16. His order mandates that people wear face coverings in all public places where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of 6 feet or more isn’t possible. There are exceptions, including if a person is eating or drinking, at a worship service, and for those under the age of 10. A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $500.

• The number of hospitalizations continued to climb this week and hit a new high July 16, with 470 people in Arkansas hospitals.

• All six members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation sent a letter July 13 to Vice President Mike Pence calling on the White House to address the country’s shortage of certain materials needed to test for the virus. Following a Memphis lab’s cancellation of a contract with Arkansas hospitals, testing slowed for a few days this week.

• Arkansas saw a record number of single-day new cases on July 11 with 1,061, the first time that number has surpassed 1,000.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/17/viernes-17-de-julio-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/17/bolaide-julae-17-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-/