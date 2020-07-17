Hogs flip Oklahoma D-lineman from Texas Tech

Oklahoma defensive lineman Solomon Wright has flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Arkansas.

Wright, 6-0, 270 pounds, of Vian High School, pledged to the Red Raiders on May 1. He also had offers from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis and others.

His father Kenyatta Wright, a Fort Smith native, played linebacker for Oklahoma State, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Wrights have family members in Arkansas that root for the Razorbacks and also know former Arkansas safety Kamren Curl and family.

Wright is No. 12 on The Oklahoman’s 2021 Super 30 list of top football recruits in the state. He had 124 tackles, 51 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. Wright recorded 91 tackles, 11 sacks and 31 tackles for loss as a sophomore.

ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, the No. 56 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 17 recruit in Oklahoma. He was recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom, defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc and tight ends coach Jon Cooper, who recruits Oklahoma.

Wright is the 14th Arkansas commitment for the 2021 class.