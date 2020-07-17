• Remoshay Nelson, a U.S. Air Force captain and spokesman for the Thunderbirds fighter jet demonstration team, said a performance set for Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after "a few of our team members" tested positive for the coronavirus.

• John Rabago, 44, a former Honolulu police officer convicted of forcing a homeless man to lick a public restroom urinal during a public nuisance call, was sentenced to four years in prison by a federal judge who said Rabago took his victim's only possession: "his dignity as a human being."

• Shamima Begum, 20, an east London woman who as a 15-year-old ran away to Syria to join the Islamic State group in 2015, will be allowed to return to Britain to fight for restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.

• Philip Righter, 43, a California man who pleaded guilty to selling forged art to a gallery in Miami and attempting to scam other galleries out of more than $1 million for the forgeries, was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Vladimir Kuznetsov, a Russian prankster known for making hoax calls, posed as the U.N. secretary-general in an 11-minute phone call with Poland President Andrzej Duda where he peppered Duda with questions about Ukraine, Russia and his reelection.

• Tymaya Wright, 20, Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, all of Philadelphia were arrested by Broward County, Fla., sheriff's deputies after being accused of attacking and injuring several Spirit Airlines employees at a Fort Lauderdale airport when the three became angry that their flight home was delayed.

• Zachary Kato, 32, of Port Orange, Fla., accused of spraying messages on more than 100 traffic signs, including "racism" and "I can't breathe" under the word "stop," was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, authorities said.

• Anthony Valladares, 28, and Alexis Velez, 24, accused of helping to abduct a Los Angeles luxury car dealer in 2018 who was held for $2 million ransom before he was killed and buried in the Mojave Desert, face federal kidnapping charges, prosecutors said.

• Anthony Macias of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., whose kangaroo, Jack, escaped from his backyard when Macias left a gate open, won't get the marsupial back after police found Jack wandering the neighborhood in a city that isn't zoned for kangaroos as pets.