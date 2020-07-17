Little Rock police: Man's death investigated as homicide

Little Rock police are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found Friday morning.

Police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said officers received a call around 10:15 a.m. from a pedestrian reporting a possible dead body at 2702 S. Brown St.

Police found a deceased man, possibly in his 30s, in the alley between the house and a community garden, according to Casey.

The spokesman said investigators determined the man’s death to be a homicide based on trauma to the body but declined to detail the nature of the injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.

Homicide detectives remained on scene investigating as of 11:45 a.m.

This story was originally published at 11:11 a.m.