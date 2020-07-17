Man, 45, slain in Pine Bluff, police say

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

Police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was killed in Pine Bluff on Thursday.

Officers responding to a possible shooting call at 1203 Nebraska St. in Pine Bluff shortly after 6 p.m. found Omar Amos unresponsive inside the home, according to a news release by Pine Bluff police. Amos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities weren’t immediately able to determine the man’s cause of death, and no suspects had been identified, the release states.

Police said the killing marks Pine Bluff’s 15th homicide so far this year.