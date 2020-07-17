Springdale man arrested in connection with woman’s death

SPRINGDALE — Police arrested a man in connection with a woman’s body found Wednesday night lying on Oakhill Drive.

Marcus Grogan, 36, of 2109 Oakhill Drive, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The body of Mary Franke, 40, also of 2109 Oakhill Drive, was found about 10 p.m., according to police.

Officers found Franke had head trauma and was unresponsive. The investigation indicated Franke had been hit by a car, according to a police report.

Paramedics from the Fire Department pronounced Franke dead at the scene.

The Washington County Coroner sent Franke’s body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives went to house near where the body was found and Grogan answered the door, according to the report. He said he didn’t know Franke, but then said she wasn’t at the house. Grogan said he left about two hours before and he hadn’t seen Franke.

Grogan went to the Police Department where he told detectives he and Franke were fighting earlier Wednesday, according to the report. He said he was leaving the house in his truck when Franke ran out after him.

He said he felt “a small bump” while driving but never stopped to see if he had hit anything, according to the report.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Grogan was being held Thursday in the Washington County jail with no bond set.