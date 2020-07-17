NASCAR Cup Series schedule

NOTE race winners listed in parentheses

x-non-points race

Feb. 9 x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

May 17 The Real Heroes 400 (Kevin Harvick)

May 20 Toyota 500 (Denny Hamlin)

May 24 Coca-Cola 600 (Brad Keselowski)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 31 Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (Brad Keselowski)

June 7 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Kevin Harvick)

June 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 14 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 14 Dixie Vodka 400 (Denny Hamlin)

June 21 Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

June 22 GEICO 500 (Ryan Blaney)

June 27 Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute (Kevin Harvick)

June 28 Pocono 350 (Denny Hamlin)

July 5 Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records (Kevin Harvick)

July 12 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Cole Custer)

WEDNESDAY x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Bristol, Tenn. (Chase Elliott)

SUNDAY O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth

July 23 Super Start Batteries 400 presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts, Kansas City, Kan.

Aug. 2 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 8 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 9 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Aug. 16 Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 22 Drydene 311, Dover, Del.

Aug. 23 Drydene 311, Dover, Del.

Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 6 Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 12 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 19 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 27 South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 4 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 18 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 25 Texas 500, Fort Worth

Nov. 1 Xfinity 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.