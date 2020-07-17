NLR schools will require masks

The North Little Rock School District passed a resolution that requires students of all ages to wear masks in the upcoming school year and informed employees about their rights during the covid-19 pandemic at a School Board meeting where several members expressed their frustration with in-person classes.

The board voted 5-0 to approve a resolution that states face coverings are required to be be worn by all staff, visitors and students, as feasible, while at school or a school function in any school building, facility or other area of a campus, and when riding in school-provided transportation or at bus stops.

"Our position is that we want everyone to wear a face cloth," interim Superintendent Keith McGee told the board before the resolution was approved. "That everybody complies, because that is how you minimize the spread."

Students who do not wear an approved face covering will be subject to discipline in accordance with rules set forth by the principal and the School Board, according to the resolution.

Employees who do not wear a face covering at school or at a school function are to be subject to the terms of their contract and state laws regarding the evaluation of employee contracts. Visitors who do not wear face coverings will be asked to leave school district property and facilities immediately.

The resolution also states that face coverings will not be placed on anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious and anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

Students may remove masks for eating and drinking, if appropriate social distancing measures are in place as determined by a teacher or school administrator, or if there is a medical condition involved. The exemptions will be determined on a case-by case basis.

McGee also said teachers will be able to remove masks to communicate with students if they are 12 feet apart and that the school district will provide face shields and mobile Plexiglas to all teachers to help allow verbal communication.

The resolution was passed the same day Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order mandating that Arkansans wear face coverings in all public places where physical distancing is not possible.

The order applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces and will take effect Monday.

Those excluded from the mandate include children younger than 10, people with a medical condition or disability that prevents safely wearing a face covering, and athletes participating in activities where a mask is inhibitory, among others.

McGee acknowledged Hutchinson's exemption for younger children.

"We are asking for all students and staff, but acknowledge that 10 and under are exempt, but strongly encourage them to wear that mask," McGee said.

That statement prompted questions.

"Why would we require fifth-graders to wear masks and not fourth-graders?" School Board member Lizbeth Huggins said.

Board member Natalie Wankum said she was more comfortable approving the resolution that stated all students must wear masks instead of editing it to fit Hutchinson's mandate.

"I would much rather accept the motion as is, then we can deal with consequences if there are any," she said before the motion was approved.

Cody Kees, an attorney with the law firm Bequette, Billingsley & Kees, also conducted a presentation about employee rights during the pandemic. He said that under the law any employee who needs to take days off to treat covid-19 will receive 10 school days with full pay in addition to their sick days.

"The term treating covid is pretty broad, but that includes if they are getting a test or being quarantined or if they are taking care of a child who is sick, then they will get two weeks at full pay," Kees said. "If they need additional time, then they will need to use their sick leave."

Kees said if a staff member has a child whose day care facility or school is closed by covid-19, then they can receive 10 weeks of leave, but at two-thirds of their pay. He also said a staff member with a medical condition that puts them at risk who feels uncomfortable coming to work can apply under the Family and Medical Leave Act to receive up 12 weeks off without pay without risk to their job security.

Several board members expressed concerns about holding in-person classes as the state is requiring.

"What happens when children get into fights, because there will be fights, so you're putting staff in jeopardy," board member Rochelle Redus said. "I am really concerned at the elementary level when the kids show up to school without a fever because they took some Tylenol beforehand and now they are sitting there all day exposing everyone."

Huggins said the board had no power over the decision on in-person classes but she thought the school district wasn't ready.

"I think a large portion of the population is at high risk because we don't know the effect of the virus on the kids," she said. "I know this decision has been made for us, but I think this is a cruel experiment."