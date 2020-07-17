Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Kenneth Perkins, 42, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perkins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Farmington

• Joseph Bailey, 19, of Evansville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Bailey was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Rodney Foster, 52, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass. Foster was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Randy Evans, 31, of Gravette was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. Evans was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Charles Birchfield, 54, of 1835 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Birchfield was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Rob Jones, 42, of 2803 Carondolet St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Jones was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

• John Whalen, 25, of 14909 Trammel Mountain Road in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Whalen was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Hutchins, 32, of 507-2 Hall St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Hutchins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Dustin Staneart, 31, of 909 S. Elmhurst Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Staneart was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Austin Butler, 29, of 15897 E. Black Oak Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Butler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Dajiah Devine, 21, of 201 N. Gem Trail No. 2 in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary and criminal mischief. Devine was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.