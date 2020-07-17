Pantry Crest reopens in Hillcrest; Ristorante Capeo to reopen Monday in Argenta

Wiener Schnitzel remains on the to-go menu at The Pantry Crest, which reopened this week for takeout. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Pantry Crest, 722 N. Palm St., in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, has reopened for curbside pickup only, 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

The restaurant had remained closed while its “parent,” The Pantry on North Rodney Parham Road, had remained open for takeout; the west Little Rock restaurant reopened its dining room July 6.

The phone number is (501) 725-4945; the menu is available at the website, littlerockpantry.com.

And Ristorante Capeo, 425 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta District, has announced via its Facebook page (facebook.com/RistoranteCapeo) that it plans to reopen Monday for dine-in and to-go orders, while maintaining 6-foot social distancing and a limit of 10 people per table.

Hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The phone number is (501) 376-3463; the menu is available and customers can order online at capeo.us.

Ristorante Capeo's linguine with clam sauce will be available for dine-in or takeout starting Monday, July 20. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Meanwhile, Judy Adams, owner of Little Rock caterer Catering to You, in an email blast to customers, announced that out of caution for her health and that of her workers, "I do not want to wait until someone here is infected, so we are closing for two weeks, beginning Monday, July 20."

She will continue to fulfill existing catering orders, she said, "but curbside pickup will be stopped for those two weeks. I will reevaluate at that time and hopefully the cases will have slowed down."

The caterer's Fayetteville location will remain open.