Little Rock police investigate hit-and-run after body found near I-30

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a male’s body was found Friday morning in Little Rock.

Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said workers in the area of the new Amazon facility found the male’s body in the 12400 block of the Interstate 30 Frontage Road and contacted authorities.

Barnes could not confirm whether the victim was an adult or minor.

Traffic delays in the area are expected as investigators examine the scene.