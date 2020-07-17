Republican convention plans shrink as virus grows

A delegate shows support for then-candidate Donald Trump on July 20, 2016, during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. This year’s event is set for late August in Jacksonville, Fla., with smaller crowds and coronavirus precautions. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON -- The Republican National Committee announced Thursday that it is restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Fla., next month as a precaution against the coronavirus.

As the GOP looks for ways to move forward while cases are spiking in the state, party leader Ronna McDaniel said in a letter to RNC members that only the roughly 2,500 regular delegates to the convention would be permitted to attend the first three nights. Delegates, their guests and alternate delegates are to be allowed for the final night, Aug. 27, when President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech.

The GOP had already moved most of the convention from Charlotte, N.C., after local officials ruled out a full-capacity crowd during the pandemic.

"When we made these changes, we had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed," McDaniel said. "However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines."

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he won't make a final decision on his plans until closer to the date of the convention.

"The one in Charlotte is more of a business meeting," he said. "They have a smaller venue or crowd there. If that is a safe environment that's consistent with public health guidelines, then I would sure love to have the opportunity to participate and represent Arkansas in that national convention, but it also depends on where we are in the emergency here."

In recent weeks, Florida has seen significant increases in confirmed cases. Jacksonville has instituted a face covering mandate, and the state is limiting gatherings to 50% of a venue's capacity.

The convention notice comes as Trump aides and allies have increasingly questioned whether the event is worth the trouble; some advocate scrapping it. Conventions are meant to lay out a candidate's vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety of attendees, they have argued.

In the end, the decision about whether and how to move forward will be Trump's.

Thursday's announcement was expected to reduce the number of attendees -- even regular delegates -- who make the trip to Jacksonville, in most cases spending thousands of dollars of their own money to attend a convention that will lack many of the traditional festivities. Already some had been having second thoughts about going, given that some states have imposed 14-day quarantine orders on people returning from virus hot spots such as Florida.

The RNC was working to determine a programming lineup for the event. McDaniel said the convention was planning to use indoor and outdoor spaces. GOP officials said the marquee evening program, including Trump's speech, was expected to take place outdoors to accommodate the largest crowd possible.

Clustered near an indoor 15,000-capacity arena in downtown Jacksonville are a 5,550-capacity music amphitheater, a minor league baseball stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars football stadium.

The GOP will be providing on-site temperature checks and face coverings and will have covid-19 testing available for attendees.

The formal business of renominating Trump will still take place in Charlotte, but with a far smaller group of delegates casting proxy votes.

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials say. Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press; and by Andy Davis of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.