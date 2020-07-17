SEC involves media to spread the word

The Southeastern Conference is actively trying to get the message out as to how important it feels wearing a mask is during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the head coaches are popping up on social media wearing a mask and asking fans to do the same.

The SEC took it to a new level, even higher in the opinion here, by involving some of the most respected sports writers in the country.

Our man Bob Holt, who has covered SEC football and basketball for 28 years, was one of those asked to participate.

As expected, he did a great job coming across professional and passionate and can be seen on the SEC twitter page.

. . .

Kudos to the Arkansas Racing Commission for having the internal fortitude to suspend trainer Bob Baffert for 15 days after two of his horses who ran at Oaklawn Park tested positive for lidocaine.

Gamine, a beast of a horse who needed no help in winning her last race by more than 18 lengths at Belmont Park and now may be targeted for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby, and Charlatan, an easy winner of a division of the Arkansas Derby, both tested positive after running on the final day of racing at Oaklawn.

Their share of the purses was forfeited, $300,000 for Charlatan and $36,000 for Garmine.

Baffert is the most powerful trainer in the world.

He's won the Triple Crown twice and countless other big races. American Pharoah won the Arkansas Derby before winning the Triple Crown.

For several years he has shipped horses to Oaklawn for the Racing Festival of the South, mainly because of the big purses.

It remains to be seen if he will continue to do so, but if he does, it would be much like the suspension that he can still appeal.

He wouldn't be there.

Baffert has great horses and great assistants, so his operation won't stop, just he'll be on two weeks of leave. And yes, the suspension includes all tracks, not just Oaklawn.

It took guts to suspend him -- it appears his home track Santa Anita did nothing after one of his horses tested positive for a banned substance after winning the Santa Anita Derby -- even though it was for the minimum time.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said: "Rules are the rules. We follow the rules."

Whether Baffert appeals or not, the suspension would be finished almost three weeks before the Kentucky Derby.

. . .

Thursday's column suggested a game between the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State is inevitable.

Thursday's mail brought a reaction from one fan who hopes the two never play.

History and tradition have long dictated that the schools not play, just as when it was discussed about playing games in War Memorial Stadium.

. . .

On Thursday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches proposed the NCAA permanently ban the use of standardized tests, the SAT and ACT, declaring them "longstanding forces of institutional racism."

The committee making the recommendation is co-chaired by Harvard's Tommy Amaker and South Carolina's Frank Martin.

The eligibility requirements for those tests have already been waived for the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic.

For years, coaches and administrators have complained about the tests. It's time for the NCAA to listen and ban the use of standardized testing.

. . .

Until the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors approves the new voting list in September, it will remain unpublished.

However, the regular and senior lists each have 36 very qualified individuals and cover a wide range of sports.

Members will receive the ballots in October, and membership is open to all. For more information go to arksportshalloffame.com.