Sport briefs

GOLF

New events in Branson

Big Cedar Lodge will host two new events in August for the PGA Champions Tour, it was announced on Thursday.

The Charles Schwab Series at Buffalo Ridge will be held Aug. 19-21, and the tour stays in Branson the following week at Ozarks National. Both events are 54-hole tournaments and will be televised on Golf Channel. Each tournament will have a $3 million purse.

Under covid-19 guidelines, no spectators will be allowed on site during the events.

The Champions Tour previously announced that its tournaments in 2020 and 2021 would combine to form one season, with the next Charles Schwab Cup champion to be crowned in November 2021 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The full lineup of players participating in the Big Cedar Lodge events will be announced in the coming weeks.

To provide a safe “bubble” for players, caddies and tournament staff, there will be temporary public closures throughout the tournament series. Buffalo Ridge will be closed from Aug. 16-21, the adjacent Mountain Top will be closed from Aug. 16-26, and Ozarks National and Payne’s Valley will be closed from Aug. 22-26.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Eshnaur hired at The New School

Von Eshnaur has been hired as the girls basketball coach and youth sports coordinator at The New School.

Eshnaur, 57, has 35 years coaching experience at various levels including 18 as an assistant for the women’s basketball team at John Brown University. He also served as the boys basketball coach at Bentonville from 1996-2000.

He’s looking forward to the challenge of starting a high school varsity girls basketball program at The New School. There’s been a junior high team for the last two years.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity, starting a program from scratch is exciting,” Eshnaur said. “Coaching basketball is something I have a passion for and it doesn’t matter what level. A lot can be learned from athletics, learning how to deal with adversity.

“It’s more than X’s and O’s. It’s the opportunity to teach life skills.”

David Ferrell, athletic director at The New School, said he wasn’t sure if there would be a varsity girls team this year with all the uncertainty involving the pandemic.

“We’re building toward varsity this year but we’re prepared to take the junior high from last year and play a JV only schedule like we did with the boys,” Ferrell said. “I think we got a home run hire with Von. He’s high character, a really, really good coach and even better person.”

The other part of Eshnaur’s job as youth sports coordinator will allow him to introduce all the sports the school offers such as basketball, golf, tennis and cross country to students in the third though sixth grade. It’s unsure whether that will be done as an after-school program or part of a P.E. class right now, Ferrell said.