ATHLETICS

SAA moves fall sports to spring

The Southern Athletic Association, of which Hendrix College is a member, announced Thursday that it will move all fall sports to the spring 2021 semester.

"This decision is based on the collective judgment of the Presidents of the SAA member institutions with the best interests, health and safety of our student-athletes and coaching staffs in mind," Hendrix President Ellis Arnold said in a statement.

The decision impacts six of the school's 21 sports: Men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball.

"I can assure you that not only is our student-athletes' health, safety and well-being a priority, but so is their student-athlete experience," Athletic Director Amy Weaver said. "Therefore, it was important to us that we not cancel the fall season, but rather move it to the spring semester in hopes of competing n a more consistent playing season."

The SAA said it intends to join other NCAA Division III confernences in requesting that the NCAA postpone fall championships until the spring 2021 semester.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sandi Morris, of the United States smiles after her silver in the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Morris wins own event

Sandi Morris, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the pole vault and a University of Arkansas NCAA champion, cleared 15 feet, 91/4 inches to win a meet she hosted on Wednesday night in her hometown of Greenville, S.C., the Greenville News reported.

The meet was held at a pole vault facility built by Morris and her father, Harry, on a soccer field in the family's neighborhood.

"The runway turned out amazing," Morris told the Greenville News. "It's everything and more, now that I've seen it in action, and all of my fellow competitors are super impressed by it."

Katie Nageotte also cleared 15-91/4, but Morris won because she had fewer overall misses. Morris and Nageotte both missed three attempts at 16-1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SAU hires offensive coordinator

Mike McCarty

Mike McCarty was announced Thursday as Southern Arkansas University's new offensive coordinator.

McCarty spent the past two seasons at Colorado State-Pueblo, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The ThunderWolves averaged 33.8 points per game and over 380 yards per game of total offense in McCarty's two seasons, compiling a 22-4 record -- including an 18-2 mark in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play -- and made consecutive trips to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

McCarty spent time at the University of Central Arkansas in 2014-16, where he was the Bears' running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He also coached wide receivers for Arkansas State University in 2004-07, helping the Red Wolves win the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2005.

GOLF

Roberson repeats

Josie Roberson of Maumelle won her second consecutive Arkansas State Golf Association Women's Match Play championship on Wednesday with a 2 and 1 victory over Meghan Lindsey of Magnolia.

Roberson, a sophomore at Arkansas Tech, advanced to the final with a 3 and 1 victory over Julie Oxendine of Dover.

Other flight winners were Brenda Alexander defeating Brenda Carr, 2 and 1; Catherine Walsh defeating Rebecca Huber, 2 and 1; Mimi Evans defeating Sharon Wilson, 2 and 1; and Sherrie Nichols defeating Donna Mahle, 2 up.

Three Hogs make cut

University of Arkansas' Julian Perico walks off the 18th green during the practice round Thursday, May 23, 2019, for the NCAA men's golf championship at the Blessings Golf Club in Johnson. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

University of Arkansas junior Julian Perico leads three Razorbacks at the 114th Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas.

Perico is tied for fourth at 4-under 140 after shooting a 2-under 70 on Thursday. He trails the leader, William Mouw of Chino, Calif., by four strokes.

UA senior Mason Overstreet fired a 3-under 69 and sits in a tie for 24th at 1-over 145. Teammate William Buhl, a senior, is tied for 62nd at 5-over 149 after a 1-over 73 on Thursday.

University of Houston senior Luke Long (Fayetteville) made a late charge with a 1-under 71 but missed the cut by a single stroke as did 2019 champion AJ Ott who won the tournament last year at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services