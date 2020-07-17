Task force on policing meets

Members of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas listen during its second meeting, as reports of subcommittee meetings are presented. The task force met Thursday in Pine Bluff to hear and discuss findings of the four subcommittees looking into issues regarding police department training, accountability, community-oriented policing, and recruitment and retention. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF -- Extended training, a publicly accessible online reporting system for complaints and changes to the decertification process are among ideas floated during a meeting of a task force that will recommend changes in law enforcement.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the task force on June 9 in the aftermath of nationwide protests calling for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a white police officer.

He said the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas will study and analyze the best practices and procedures for recruiting, training, and maintaining law enforcement officers in the state, and make recommendations on building trust and establishing changes "needed to enhance the profession of law enforcement to ensure compliance with standards."

At its second meeting, the task force heard and discussed findings of four subcommittees that looked into issues and standards for training, accountability, community oriented policing, and recruitment and retention.

Jimmy Warren -- who presented the first subcommittee report, "standard one," a review of the adequacy of training, policy and operations related to cultural, racial and community relations -- said the work begun by the task force will likely lay the groundwork for future generations to build upon.

"We have to think further than today," said Warren, a resident of Conway. "We are indeed planting seeds that our children or our lineage may end up harvesting, because it won't be an immediate change as it's been talked about and elevated. It will be something that is consistent and ongoing."

Warren said that for officer training to be more effective at the state level, the committee is considering recommending that training be extended both in length as well as in the amount of content presented. He said another recommendation under consideration is for an outreach budget for the Arkansas State Police to produce videos educating people on how to conduct themselves during a traffic stop to minimize the chance of an encounter going bad.

"We want to increase uniformity in the state of Arkansas, so we want people to know exactly what they need to do from these videos," Warren said, noting that educational videos could be used for a variety of messages, from how to avoid negative law enforcement interactions to what to look out for when an Amber Alert is issued.

"How great would it be when you have an Amber Alert saying a '97 Altima has kidnapped a child," he said. "You now have a video showing exactly what a '97 Altima looks like that is flashing across social media?"

Warren said another component to bridging the police-public gap is to sponsor community meetings with police.

"It's no big deal, nothing formal," he said. "It's just removing that line that exists between the community and the police."

Warren also said that field training of officers, in which new officers are paired with veterans while they learn the fundamentals of how departments function, should be uniform across the state.

He added that smaller departments lacking the capacity of larger departments could consolidate their training programs.

He said the recommendation for the state is to mandate that all disciplines included in field training be included for all departments, ensuring that officers from Texarkana to Blytheville to Dumas to Bella Vista receive the same training.

"What that does for the community is that I know, no matter where I am in the state, each officer has the same training and I can have the same expectations from that officer," Warren said.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, asked what annual training is currently mandated for officers.

Jami Cook, secretary of the Department of Public Safety, responded that currently, officers are required to complete 24 hours of continuing education annually as part of their certification.

"Two of those hours are to be racial profiling and two are to be firearms qualifications," Cook said. "The remaining 20 hours are left to the departments to decide what those trainings should be, so long as they are certified, based on the needs of those departments."

Flowers asked if deescalation training has been discussed as a possible mandated area of training.

"It seems like for how we even came together and what you are trying to flesh out, broadly and specifically, it seems like that would be a really strong point of focus for this committee," she said.

"Absolutely," responded Warren. "Some of the training we have mentioned in our committee, implicit bias, racial bias, cultural competency, deescalation, and one more we have not written down, we have certainly talked about mandating those."

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, chairman of the subcommittee that is looking into accountability issues and decertification of officers, said that his committee had explored the feasibility of establishing a public online reporting system for complaints of officer misconduct. At this time, he said, Arkansas has a robust decertification process.

"We are at a point where as a state, the nation can look at us and say we are doing something right," he said. Boyd said, however, that while the state database does list decertifications, it does not have the ability to take public complaints and is not a public database.

Boyd said a topic of discussion dealt with officers who are in the process of being decertified, but are still in that process, which he said raises issues of privacy and due process.

"It does take time," he said.

Boyd said the committee voted to recommend that decertfication hearings by the Law Enforcement Standards Commission be increased from four annually to six.

Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Law Enforcement Training Academy and chairman of the task force, said the end goal of the task force is to promote greater understanding between communities and the officers that serve them.

"We're doing all this to be able to make recommendations to Gov. Hutchinson on hopefully, programs dealing with training reform, community relations programs, a series of things that we as a task force feel will benefit the communities and the law enforcement community as a whole," Weatherspoon said.

He said the task force is to wrap up its work and present those recommendations to the governor by the end of the year.