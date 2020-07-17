Texarkana police won’t enforce mask order, agency says

The Texarkana Police Department announced Friday that it would not issue citations to people who refuse to wear masks in public, rebuking Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s order for a statewide mask mandate.

Hutchinson announced his executive order Thursday, saying that beginning next week people will be required to wear masks in public when they can not effectively distance themselves from others. The order includes several exceptions, including for children, people with certain medical conditions and those who are attending worship services.

In a news release issued Friday, a spokesman for the Texarkana Police Department said the agency would focus on “fighting crime and providing police services” rather than enforcing the mask mandate.

“The Texarkana Police Department has, and always will, recognize the constitutional right of businesses to refuse entry and service to any persons for any reason, including the failure to wear a face covering in their business,” the release said. “In the event a business calls for assistance in removing a subject who has been asked to leave, for whatever reason deemed by the business, the Texarkana Police Department will respond to assist, as we always have.”

Texarkana police were joined by at least one other agency on Friday. In a Facebook post, Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said that he and his deputies would not arrest anyone for failing to follow the mask order.

“I feel that the government has no place telling an individual what to wear or for that matter when and how a person can worship God,” Bell wrote.

The governor’s mask order gives law enforcement the authority to issue a warning to first-time violators of the mask order, while repeated violators can receive a fine. Law enforcement are prohibited under the order from arresting anyone for failing to wear a mask.

Mark Hayes, the executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League, said on Friday that his office was still reviewing the governor’s order and urged local authorities to proceed with caution.

“I’m hoping that nobody does anything until we can advise folks what the appropriate course of action is,” Hayes said.