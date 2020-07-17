Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

MEAC decision costs UAPB game

by George Stoia | Today at 2:19 a.m.

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's home game Sept. 19 against Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference opponent Bethune-Cookman was canceled Thursday as the MEAC announced a suspension of all fall sports.

The decision also affects Arkansas State University's Sept. 12 game against MEAC opponent Howard University which also was canceled.

"We are aware of the decision announced today by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the cancellation of fall sports competitions in 2020, which affects our previously scheduled Sept. 19 home football game versus MEAC member Bethune-Cookman," UAPB Athletic Director Chris Peterson said in a statement Thursday. "While we internally consider scheduling options, we will follow and adhere to the decision of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding competing this fall when that determination is announced."

The scheduling leaves UAPB and ASU with open dates on the same date in September. The Red Wolves were scheduled to play at Michigan on Sept. 19, but that game has also been canceled after the Big Ten's decision on July 9 to play a conference-only football schedule this year.

UAPB is currently set to open its football season at Troy on Sept. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT