MEAC decision costs UAPB game

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's home game Sept. 19 against Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference opponent Bethune-Cookman was canceled Thursday as the MEAC announced a suspension of all fall sports.

The decision also affects Arkansas State University's Sept. 12 game against MEAC opponent Howard University which also was canceled.

"We are aware of the decision announced today by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the cancellation of fall sports competitions in 2020, which affects our previously scheduled Sept. 19 home football game versus MEAC member Bethune-Cookman," UAPB Athletic Director Chris Peterson said in a statement Thursday. "While we internally consider scheduling options, we will follow and adhere to the decision of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding competing this fall when that determination is announced."

The scheduling leaves UAPB and ASU with open dates on the same date in September. The Red Wolves were scheduled to play at Michigan on Sept. 19, but that game has also been canceled after the Big Ten's decision on July 9 to play a conference-only football schedule this year.

UAPB is currently set to open its football season at Troy on Sept. 5.