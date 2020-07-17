Washington County honors Farm Family of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County Quorum Court adopted a resolution Thursday honoring Nathan and Tracy Ogden, along with their children Oaklie and Huntlea, as the county's Farm Family of the Year for 2020.

The family owns and operates the Ogden Ranch, with farms near Prairie Grove and Hogeye. According to the Ogden Ranch website the family has been raising cattle in Northwest Arkansas through four generations over the last 96 years.

Ann Harbison, justice of the peace for District 14 in southern Washington County, said the Ogden family represents an important part of the country's past and its future.

"This is a young family and it's very important that we have young people involved in agriculture," Harbison said. "Agriculture is still the backbone of this country."

Butch Pond, Justice of the peace for District 15, which includes much of eastern Washington County, said he has known the family for many years.

"I congratulate them on this honor," Pond said.

The Quorum Court has been meeting using the Zoom remote meeting technology since a health emergency was declared in mid-March for the covid-19 pandemic. The Odgens weren't participating in the meeting remotely and Lisa Ecke, justice of the peace for District 6 in Springdale, asked they be invited to the first Quorum Court meeting held at the County Courthouse so they can be recognized in person.

The justices of the peace also approved certifying the local county government's endorsement of Namida Lab Inc., to receive tax credits through the Tax Back Act of 2003. The endorsement of the county government is a requirement of the act, which allows the company to receive rebates on sales taxes.

Sue Madison, justice of the peace for District 12 in Fayetteville, said Namida is a pharmaceutical research company in Fayetteville.

Zane Chenault, chief economic development officer with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, told the justices of the peace the company plans to add nine jobs in an expansion, with a payroll of about $600,000 for those jobs.