Bus agency extends period for comments

Rock Region Metro, the transit agency for Pulaski County, has extended the public comment period for its proposed overhaul of its bus network.

The agency is in the midst of a 15-day comment period that was supposed to end next week. It followed a series of three public meetings Rock Region held the week of July 5 to accept comment and answer questions about the proposal.

The comment period has been extended to Aug. 7. The agency's board of directors will consider the proposed overhaul at its Aug. 25 meeting. It was originally scheduled to consider it on July 28.

Rock Region has proposed eliminating its low-performing routes and replacing them in most cases with an on-demand micro-transit service that it tested in two Little Rock neighborhoods. The micro-transit service will pick up riders at their door and take them anywhere within the zone or to a transfer point where they can resume travel on regular bus service.

Eliminating the low-performing routes will allow the agency to beef up service on busier routes, offering more frequent service and extending hours on the weekends.

Local 704 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents the agency's bus drivers and maintenance personnel, oppose the changes and picketed the public meetings.