Covid-19 cases in Arkansas rise by 771; four new deaths counted

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas saw 771 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Saturday, according to numbers the state Department of Health released this afternoon.

Arkansas’ cumulative count of cases is now 32,533, with a total of 25,292 people having met the state’s qualifications for recovery. The number of active cases increased by 251 on Saturday, to 6,884. The total number of deaths is 357.

Both counties with the highest number of new cases are in Northwest Arkansas. Washington County had the highest increase in the number of cases, rising by 146 to 5,059. Benton County had the second-highest increase Saturday, with 90 new cases for a total of 3,789.

Pulaski County had 81 new cases for a total of 3,578, and Sebastian County had 54 new cases for a total of 1,102.

As of Saturday, there were 18 deaths related to correctional facilities and 112 related to nursing homes.

