Cresting Yangtze River adds to flooding fears in China

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:03 a.m.

BEIJING — Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction, as seasonal floods that already have left 141 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month.

The rains are putting renewed pressure on the Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of the city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at almost 600,000 square feet per second.

Rivers in the Yangtze system have broken their banks in places, and in Hubei, a helicopter was used to drop stones into the breaches.

Crews were dispatched with poles to probe embankments for weakness and thousands of sandbags were being filled in preparation for more breaches that would need to be swiftly closed.

Water rose to the level of first-floor windows in exposed ancient towns and crops were inundated around vast Poyang Lake, a network of waterways that empty into the Yangtze below Wuhan.

