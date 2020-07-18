Divorces
FILED
20-2287 Kimberly Simmons v. Reginald Simmons, Sr.
20-2288 Justin Pruitt v. Jefee Pruitt.
20-2289 Martha Breedlove v. Dewayne Reed.
20-2290 Sean Cass v. Nicole Beach.
20-2291 Vernessa Stephenson v. Roger Stephenson.
20-2292 Stanley Ransom v. Shantale Ransom.
20-2293 Laquan Giles v. Lajuan Jackson.
20-2294 Milton Tillman v. Latanya Tillman.
20-2295 Jay James v. Sharna Avery.
GRANTED
20-769 Rayshawn Wilkerson v. Erika Green,
20-943 Lisa Washington v. Charles Washington.
20-1701 Alon Cooley v. William Cooley.
20-1782 Tiffany Booth v. Britton Green.
20-1823 Jessica Smith v. Nicholas Smith.
20-1827 Christopher Ramsey v. Allison Ramsey.
20-1917 Yanira Campos v. Jender Lopez.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.