Daily Record

Today at 2:57 a.m.

Divorces

FILED

20-2287 Kimberly Simmons v. Reginald Simmons, Sr.

20-2288 Justin Pruitt v. Jefee Pruitt.

20-2289 Martha Breedlove v. Dewayne Reed.

20-2290 Sean Cass v. Nicole Beach.

20-2291 Vernessa Stephenson v. Roger Stephenson.

20-2292 Stanley Ransom v. Shantale Ransom.

20-2293 Laquan Giles v. Lajuan Jackson.

20-2294 Milton Tillman v. Latanya Tillman.

20-2295 Jay James v. Sharna Avery.

GRANTED

20-769 Rayshawn Wilkerson v. Erika Green,

20-943 Lisa Washington v. Charles Washington.

20-1701 Alon Cooley v. William Cooley.

20-1782 Tiffany Booth v. Britton Green.

20-1823 Jessica Smith v. Nicholas Smith.

20-1827 Christopher Ramsey v. Allison Ramsey.

20-1917 Yanira Campos v. Jender Lopez.

