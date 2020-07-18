Getting it straight

A special master of the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a report that said the Safe Surgery Arkansas ballot committee used incorrect terminology when certifying that all canvassers passed criminal background checks and were eligible to gather signatures on petitions for a referendum on Act 579 of 2019. The special master said this invalidated 51,911 signatures. An article Friday incorrectly described the issue cited by the special master.
