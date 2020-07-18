I-30 lane closings set Monday night

Design work along the Interstate 30 corridor in downtown Little Rock will require lane closings Monday night, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will close the westbound inside lane adjacent to the Interstate 630 exit ramp and the eastbound outside lane between East Sixth and East Ninth streets between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs.
The work is associated with the nearly $1 billion 30 Crossing project, which is designed to improve the 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, including replacing the Arkansas River bridge.
