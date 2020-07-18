• David Collett, president of Cedars Memorial Garden, a cemetery historically reserved for white people in Mineola, Texas, called it a "very emotional moment," when workers began digging up a fence separating it from the City Cemetery, a historically Black burial ground.

• Ramsey Bearse, 29, a former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was a West Virginia middle school teacher, was sentenced to two years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life, prosecutors said.

• Olav Unnestad, a Norwegian police official, said a 51-year-old British man suspected of making a bomb threat midair during a flight from London with 152 people on board was arrested when the plane safely landed in Oslo.

• Cody Tarner, 22, of Hagerstown, Md., who was burned and critically injured, was charged with destruction of property and other counts after police said he set an unmarked police vehicle on fire this week outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

• Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox II face felony charges in the assault of a Black man at Lake Monroe just south of Bloomington, Ind., over the July Fourth weekend when someone in their group claimed that the victim and his friends were trespassing and threatened to "get a noose."

• Lenin Vargas, a former Catholic priest at churches in Starkville and Macon, Miss., who falsely said he had cancer and took more than $18,000 from parishioners for personal expenses, was indicted on wire fraud counts, federal prosecutors said.

• JoAnn Cunningham, 37, of Crystal Lake, Ill., who asked for mercy after pleading guilty to subjecting her 5-year-old son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death and burial in a shallow grave last year, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

• Yves Rausch, 31, who was illegally living in a hut in Germany's Black Forest when he disarmed four police officers at gunpoint and fled back into the woods, was arrested after a five-day manhunt that involved more than 2,500 police.

• Neil Broussard, 51, of Lake Charles, La., a convicted sex offender who is accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third, was arrested after he was recognized by workers at a Dollar General store, who quietly led customers outside and locked him in, then called police.