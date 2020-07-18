It's serious now

Do you still know people who refuse to wear a face mask in public? Or maybe they think their constitutional rights are infringed when the government requires them in public settings? (We all get dumber each time that's said.) Or you still see a few holdouts at the market, no matter what the experts say?

Things are serious now. Actually, they've been serious for months, but maybe these tidbits of news will make more people realize it:

They're canceling football games.

The NCAA said this week that having a football season "is looking grim."

The athletic director at the University of Arkansas says his optimism on sports for this fall is "mediocre."

If the season is played at all, the NCAA says it'll have to count more lower-tiered games as victories to be bowl eligible.

The governor of Arkansas took a football and a mask to the podium last week to emphasize that if you wanted the first, you had to use the second.

The other day, the head coach at LSU said football was this nation's lifeblood. It most certainly is not. But hyperbole when football coaches talk is nothing new. Football, however, is entertainment, and for some folks, the most entertainment. It's also a money-maker in many communities. And not just NFL and SEC communities. It would be nice to have it back.

Perhaps that would be enough to convince a few folks that masks really aren't so bad.