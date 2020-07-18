Move past our fears

A million times a day we hear it, and we may say it: "I'm afraid." Then we wonder why we have so little peace of mind, success and happiness in the midst of this pandemic.

If we spend our lives looking for safety, we'll get safety, then find out how little it amounts to. Safety is not success or happiness. We may think it's security, but it's really a negative thing. It's not about getting sick, yet millions have wasted the last few months trying to be safe.

Granted, we have continued to get misinformation about what to do and what not to do from the boys upstairs. And that doesn't make it any easier for men and women that are full of fears anyway.

For the most part, it is not what does happen that frightens, but what might happen. Most of us squeal before we are hurt. We should realize that reading or watching the press will give us conflicting messages. The press is political on this crisis. One side says cower indoors and wait till a vaccine arrives, if it ever does. The other side wants to move forward, and is criticized for its stand to save the economy and the country.

The truth is that no man can escape either criticism or risk. You can never be blameless and you can never be safe. So, why worry? Always and everywhere, the most successful are those who have been most criticized and who have taken risks. The price of real leadership is criticism and scandal. Have we not seen that recently?

We can never abolish risk and danger. Danger weeds out the strong from the weak. It enables the fittest to survive. It builds character.

Yes, we are all in new territory with this pandemic, but we must say to ourselves, "I'm afraid, but I'm moving forward." We must face our fears and move toward them. We must do what we are afraid to do. What is the worst that can happen? It might be death! Well, what then? Since when did death become more important than character and self-control?

Put on a mask and get going.

TOM ROBERTS

Little Rock

Possum Poot update

Unbeknownst to my fellow citizens of Possum Poot, for over seven years I kept another residence in that bastion of evil libruls--west Little Rock. My purpose was to observe and study these alien peoples (libruls) to better understand and therefore neutralize them. I was in luck, for my landlord was a self-professed librul. I watched all around me and learned a lot. Meanwhile, back in the Poot, we have had no problem at all with that librul conspiracy known as the Wuhan virus and, frankly, we don't believe it exists at all. We're more concerned about a librul sneaking into our fair village than any made-up virus.

My secret observation post in Little Rock? Less than three months after open-heart surgery my landlord revealed his true colors: in a move that would do Lord Donald very proud. he raised my rent 75 percent. Upon further reflection I was lulled into a bovine state of mind, for the manner in which he talked reminded of the mighty Donald.

Oh well, you people take care and appease the libruls by wearing your virus burkas.

STEVE GIBSON

Little Rock

Troops out of Mideast

Senators Boozman and Cotton, you must know something I don't; for the love of St. Pete, I cannot see the value of remaining in Afghanistan, nor in Iraq. For either of these two countries to bloom into thriving Democratic republics, having solid self-government principles in place, it will take many more decades of armed American supervision and presence, plus trillions more dollars. This means Americans will necessarily remain there as armed guardians, and their piggy bank. Alas, sadly, you guys didn't even consider setting or even suggesting a firm date of withdrawal.

For folks like me who haven't found someone to clearly detail, why the heck do we still have our soldiers there in harm's way after 20-plus years? Why must this issue take boots on the ground? And why should Americans be the only armed NATO country directly involved? The Mideast is closer to Europe! Get more of them to help with boots on the ground or get the heck out of there. America no longer wants to be "Den Mother to the World." We want to spend tax dollars on infrastructure and reformation of American manufacturing.

Gracious fellows, you are supposed to be, or should have become by now, fiscal conservatives, especially in light of the huge, dangerous national debt.

JEREMY THORNTON

Mena

No respect, humanity

I rarely feel compelled to write to a newspaper, but I do read the editorials of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette daily. I've tried to be understanding of columns by Tom Cotton and Hugh Hewitt, to name but two, but the letter to the editor from Les Bledsoe a recent Sunday was the last straw.

Extremist rants do nothing to make our country great again. What happened to our national unity? We were one nation under God until the 21st century when hate and bullying and divisiveness became the norm. Especially from our commander-in-chief.

My example of a great leader was President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Republican. He unified our nation after a world war. He was instrumental in building the infrastructure of highways that we now depend on. He was gracious and helpful to the following Democratic president, JFK. We have had a two-party system that usually worked together for two centuries. We may disagree, but where did the respect and humanity go? I think I know. Greed and power.

Shame on us.

DIANE McMILLAN

Hot Springs Village