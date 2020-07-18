Little Rock tight end commits to Razorbacks

Little Rock Parkview senior tight end target Erin Outley has committed to play football at Arkansas.

Outley, 6-4, 235 pounds, was the first in-state prospect to receive a scholarship offer from first-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, and numerous other schools followed. Outley has offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State and others.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Feb. 1 and the coaches laid out how they would use him. His relationships with Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Jon Cooper grew.

“It’s always been in my heart and I fell in love with Coach Pittman," Outley said. "We talk every day and I felt it was the best fit for me."

Outley said he and other in-sate prospects have talked about helping Arkansas get back on track.

“It’s my home state and I want to help change the program around and get the program back to where it use to be,” Outley said. “Just coming and making a difference at Arkansas.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network saw Outley and numerous other prospects in Little Rock in December. He was impressed with Outley and rated him a 4-star prospect.

“Good size, tough, aggressive, sure handed and moves well,” Lemming said. “He’s a good all-around athlete.”

Outley recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore.

As a freshman, he had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Razorback commitments have a group chat called "2021" and Outley has been communicating with his future teammates.

“We talk, we joke around and make jokes," Outley said. "We’re building relationships with everybody."

Outley’s relationship with Cooper played a major role in his decision.

“I love Coach Cooper. We talk almost every day,” Outley said. "We talk about everything - about life and how things are going outside of football, and that helped me understand that I wanted to be a Razorback.”

Outley said his family was supportive of his decision.

“They just wanted to do what was best for me and try and make my own decision on where I wanted to go, and that’s what really happened,” he said.

Outley’s well-rounded skill set will be put to use by Briles.

“They want to use in in every part of the offense - red zone, middle of the field, going out for passes and help blocking,” Outley said.

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said Outley was outstanding last season despite being a marked man.

"Erin was a key part of the offense and he made plays even though teams were keying on him," Bolding said. "He lined up all over the field. (He) understands the game better and keeps improving his blocking."

Outley is Arkansas’ 15th commitment for the 2021 class.