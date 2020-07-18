100 years ago

July 18, 1920

PINE BLUFF -- The transmission line which has been under construction from England to Stuttgart, a distance of 25 miles, was completed yesterday. It is the connecting link which enables the Arkansas Light & Power Company to furnish electric current for 133 rice irrigation pumps and several farms and towns north of Little Rock. The line carries 33,000 voltage.

50 years ago

July 18, 1970

• Early figures from a random check in lower-income areas of Pulaski County indicate that there was a "fantastic undercount" in the preliminary 1970 census figures for those areas, a staff member of the Urban League of Greater Little Rock said Friday. Of 110 houses checked in Subdivision I of the Little Rock Model Cities area, 21 houses hadn't had their federal census forms picked up or sent in, said Howard Himmelbaum, co-ordinator for Community Development for the Urban League.

25 years ago

July 18, 1995

• Paula Jamell Storeygard of Cabot is a lawyer's lawyer, a "professional, articulate, detailed" attorney dedicated to what's right in the law, a friend and associate says. "She is very conscientious," said lawyer Melinda Gilbert, who shares a North Little Rock office building with Storeygard and has been her friend for several years. "She's devoted to anything she does. I really think she's an asset to our profession." In the past month, Storeygard, a lawyer and Arkansas Bar Association member since 1981, found herself in the middle of a crucial decision as a state Supreme Court special justice. She cast the swing vote June 19 in the court's 4-3 decision holding that a 1-cent Jefferson County sales tax violated a constitutional provision limiting county general-purpose sales taxes to half a percent. The ruling meant the potential loss of millions of dollars to 62 counties with similar sales taxes.

10 years ago

July 18, 2010

• Nicky Daniel Bacon, Arkansas' last living Medal of Honor recipient and former head of the state Department of Veterans Affairs, died Saturday morning. Bacon died after "a long fought battle with cancer" at his home in Rose Bud, according to the Veterans Affairs Department. He was 64. "Nick was a very dear friend," Keith Dover said. "He will be missed by his family, by his veterans and by his fellow Americans who understand the sacrifice that those like him made so we enjoy the freedoms that we have today."