Police investigate Hot Springs death

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m.

Hot Springs police are investigating as a homicide the death of a woman whose body was found July 11.

Officers went to a home in the 300 block of Laser Street around 11:30 p.m. July 11 for a welfare check and found Diana Alamilla, 50, deceased, according to a news release.

Her body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where her manner of death was ruled as a homicide, police said.

Police did not include the woman's cause of death in the news release nor say whether she had any apparent injuries.

