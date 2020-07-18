Pulaski Special district defends efforts

Attorneys for the Pulaski County Special School District on Friday ended a four-day presentation to a federal judge on district efforts to improve the academic achievement for Black students with a discussion on whether closing a racial achievement gap is legally required.

U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. is presiding over the court hearing this month on whether the 12,000-student Pulaski Special district has met its obligations in its desegregation plan, Plan 2000, regarding student achievement, student discipline, the condition of school buildings and self-monitoring of desegregation efforts.

The district is seeking a declaration of unitary status and release from further court monitoring of its operations in what is now a 37-year-old lawsuit. Attorneys for the district's Black students who are known as the McClendon intervenors contend that the district has not met its obligations and is not entitled to be released from court oversight.

Devin Bates, an attorney for the Pulaski County Special district, recapped the district's multiple "exciting" initiatives, including the fulfillment of a $10 million commitment to a college-introduction program for high school students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Philander Smith College.

Bates said the work on student achievement is being done "by some of the finest teachers and leaders" that a school district can expect and that those leaders were praised earlier in the day by the judge's desegregation expert, Margie Powell.

But Bates called the persistent achievement gap between Black and white students "the elephant in the room." He argued that previous court decisions -- including some in the current, long-running lawsuit -- say that requiring closure of the gap has to be based on expert testimony that ties a constitutional violation of racial segregation by the district to an achievement gap between student groups.

"There has never been that testimony in this case and ... intervenors have no testimony of that now," said Bates.

Bates also said that in the 1984 decision in which the late U.S. District Judge Henry Woods found the Pulaski County Special district to be in violation of the U.S. Constitution in regard to racial segregation, there was no finding on the achievement gap.

Scott Richardson, an attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District -- which is also operating under court supervision on student achievement and discipline -- added to Bates' argument. He told the judge that a remedy must be related to a constitutional violation.

"Plan 2000 exceeds appropriate limits if it is aimed at eliminating conditions that do not violate the Constitution or do not flow from such a violation," Richardson said, citing federal court orders dealing with school desegregation in Missouri.

He said there are a lot of causes for an academic achievement gap that come from outside schools.

Robert Pressman, an attorney for the McClendon intervenors, argued that the district's own leaders -- Superintendent Charles McNulty and Deputy Superintendent Alesia Smith -- testified during the week that it was possible to close the district's achievement gap, that the gap is unacceptable but not insurmountable.

Pressman recited the grade-by-grade percentages of Black students who scored at the lowest level on the state-mandated ACT Aspire reading exams. Thirty-five to 55% of the Black students scored at the lowest level, he said. He noted that many of the district's current initiatives to raise achievement were started only in the past two or three years.

In her testimony Friday morning, Powell, the court's desegregation monitor, called the Pulaski district's team of McNulty and Smith the "dynamic duo," and said she is now optimistic about the district's operation after a period of frequently changing superintendents in the first decade of the 21st century.

Powell said she has been surprised this week by the focus that has been placed on district efforts to comply with what is called the Ross plan when it hasn't been the focus in the past two decades.

Powell said it was "common knowledge" that the Ross plan with its goals for reducing the achievement gap between Black and white students was an unedited draft that was attached to the district's Plan 2000 by accident. While she didn't disagree with the sentiment of the goals, she called the plan "ambiguous." That's because it doesn't define a reduction in the disparity gap.

In response to questions from Austin Porter Jr., an attorney for the McClendon intervenors, Powell said she was unaware that the district had discontinued the Formative Evaluation Process for School Improvement, which she had cited in her recent plan regarding the district's efforts to raise student achievement.

Porter also questioned a section of Powell's report on the Act Aspire test results between 2016 and 2019, saying the gaps were not as large as those he had calculated using a report from the ACT company. Powell said she received the information from the district.

Wendell Brown, an official with the Advancement Via Individual Determination organization, described his program that was put into play at each of the district's 25 campuses this past school year.

The 40-year-old AVID program, now in some 7,000 schools in 47 states, provides training to teachers on academic rigor and cultural responsiveness with the purpose of helping students -- particularly those who are not performing at their full potential -- to hone their reading, writing, inquiry and organizational skills to be better, more engaged learners. That leads to a narrowing of gaps in achievement and discipline and the attainment of a college education among student groups of different races, he said.

The AVID program includes an elective course open to students who apply and are recommended for it. But the AVID strategies are also used with students schoolwide, Brown said. He said changes in student behavior and academic engagement can sometimes be seen within six weeks.

The Pulaski district "supercharged" the launch of the program on its campuses and is "exponentially ahead" of where most first-year programs would be, said Brown, who testified remotely from the federal courthouse in Texarkana that sits on the Arkansas-Texas state line. Brown, who is from the Dallas area, was prohibited by his nonprofit company from interstate travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shawn Childs, an attorney for the Pulaski district, sought to disqualify Brown's testimony as an expert and his accompanying written report.

Marshall denied Childs' motion, saying it was not timely and that Brown's information is helpful. The judge also said that it was not lost on him that Brown is essentially working for the district.

Brown said his organization charges a $4,000 per school site fee, a $15,000 training fee for the district director and at least $825 per teacher for training. A total of 383 Pulaski teachers have undergone training, with some receiving additional training, also at a cost.

Also Friday, Chris Foy, 24, took the stand to tell how the Pulaski County Special School District-funded Charles W. Donaldson Academy made a positive impact on him following his graduation from Mills University Studies High.

The district contributed $10 million to the college introduction academy that was jointly designed by district administrators, the late John W. Walker (who was legal counsel for Black students in the desegregation lawsuit), and leaders of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Philander Smith College. The program provides high school students with after-school, Saturday and summer activities and tutoring to help them prepare for college and avoid having to take no-credit remedial courses.

Now a software developer for Dillard's Inc. who will complete a master's degree in December, Foy said he was a member of the first group of high school graduates to go through the academy's summer bridge program. He later became a mentor and then a math instructor in the academy.

Foy said the program -- which he recommends to others -- helped him with social skills and provided him with life-changing opportunities to travel to Washington, D.C., New York City, Spain and Morocco.

In response to questions from Porter, Foy said he did not learn of the academy at his high school through counselors or recruiting posters but was invited by an academy leader.

The hearing is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Monday. The focus will be on district efforts to meet requirements regarding student discipline.