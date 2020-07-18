Rebel monument's fate left to voters, JPs say

Union County Judge Mike Loftin listens and county Clerk Shannon Phillips reads an ordinance that would keep the Confederate monument on Courthouse grounds at its current location. The ordinance was approved, along with a resolution that referred the ordinance to a vote from Union County residents in November. (Caitlan Butler/News-Times)

EL DORADO -- The Union County Quorum Court voted Thursday to adopt an ordinance to keep a Confederate monument on courthouse grounds, at least for now.

But the governing body of Union County also agreed to ask voters in November to decide on the monument's fate.

In June, a local resident asked the Quorum Court to consider removing the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds.

The Quorum Court formed a committee to study the matter. The panel met on June 23 and asked attorneys to research the legalities involved in the monument's potential removal. Panel members also asked the public to weigh in by sending letters about their thoughts on the matter to County Judge Mike Loftin. Loftin later agreed to accept petitions, as well.

Several demonstrations for keeping the monument and for removing it were held earlier this month and in late June.

Of the letters and petitions submitted, 1,329 were in favor of keeping the monument at the courthouse, and 575 were in favor of relocating it, said executive assistant to the county judge Jody Cunningham.

She said some of the names on the petitions to remove the monument could not be verified as Union County residents. Other signatures were illegible and therefore not counted, she said.

Also uncounted were petitions that did not explain what they were for above the signature lines, she said.