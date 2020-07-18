University of Arkansas junior Julian Perico is shown in this file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

GOLF

McRae tied for lead in Maumelle

Cameron McRae of Hot Springs shot a 4-under 68 Friday to share the first-round lead with Logan Pate of Richmond, Texas, in the Open Division of the Maumelle Classic at Maumelle Country Club.

Nickolas Zimmerman of Sherwood is tied for third with Adam House of Rockwall, Texas, at 3-under 69. Parker Jennings of Marion, Tyler Reynolds of Rogers and Connor Gaunt of Cabot are all tied for fifth place after shooting a 2-under 70.

Chris Viala of Jonesboro shot a 5-over 77 to hold a one-shot lead in the Mid-Amateur Division over Otto Fry of Conway, Richard Wrentz of Little Rock and Charles Cross of Ashdown. Gordy McKeown of Little Rock leads the Senior Division by four shots after shooting a 5-under 67. Bob Brooks of Bella Vista also shot a 67 to lead the Super-Senior Division, while Mickey Hargett of Little Rock shot a 2-over 74 to lead the Masters Division by one shot over Mark Brugner of Little Rock, and by two shots over Sam McAllister of Bryant.

Perico tied for 7th

University of Arkansas junior Julian Perico is tied for seventh place at the 114th Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas.

Perico shot a 1-over 73 Friday and is tied with three other golfers at 3-under 213 for the tournament. Cole Hammer of Houston shot a 4-under 68 and leads the tournament with a 7-under 209, which is one shot better than Pierceson Coody of Plano, Texas, and two shots better than David Perkins of East Peoria, Ill.

UA senior William Buhl shot a 1-under 71 on Friday, but he is tied for 41st place with a 4-over 220. Teammate Mason Overstreet, also a senior, shot a 5-over 77 and is tied for 52nd place with a 6-over 222.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ATHLETICS

Report: SWAC fall sports in danger

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's fall sports seasons may be in jeopardy after Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Friday that the Southwestern Athletic Conference plans to announce the cancellation of all fall sports at a meeting Monday.

The Democrat-Gazette reached out to UAPB's athletics department, which declined to comment until the SWAC makes an official determination.

The news came 24 hours after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced its decision to suspend fall sports on Thursday, effectively canceling UAPB's and Arkansas State University's home football openers against Bethune-Cookman and Howard, respectively.

The decision affects UAPB's football, soccer, volleyball and cross country teams. The football season is set to kick off Sept. 5 at Troy.

-- George Stoia

FOOTBALL

UA gets Texas Tech flip

Oklahoma defensive lineman Solomon Wright flipped his oral commitment from Texas Tech to the University of Arkansas on Friday.

Wright, 6-1, 280 pounds, of Vian High School, pledged to the Red Raiders on May 1. He also had offers from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis and others.

His father Kenyatta Wright, a Fort Smith native, played linebacker for Oklahoma State, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. .

Wright is No. 12 on The Oklahoman's 2021 Super 30 list of top football recruits in the state. He had 124 tackles, 51 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last year. He recorded 91 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a sophomore.

ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, the No. 56 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 17 recruit in Oklahoma. His explosiveness and ability to shred blockers is similar to former Razorback and NFL defensive tackle Darius Philon.

Wright is the 14th Arkansas commitment for the 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

TRACK AND FIELD

Twenty athletes honored

Twenty members of the University of Arkansas women's and men's track and field teams earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced on Thurday.

The 13 member of the women's team to make the list were Kaitlyn Banas, Nastassja Campbell, Devin Clark, Daszay Freeman, Krissy Gear, Abby Gray, Katie Izzo, Shafiqua Maloney, Lauren Martinez, Maddy Reed, Kennedy Thomson, Carina Viljoen and Tiana Wilson.

The seven men's team members on the list were Etamar Bhastekar, Tyler Brendel, Jeremy Farr, Luke George, Cameron Griffith, James Milholen and Matt Young.

-- Bob Holt