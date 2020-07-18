Tools and Toys: Tenax C-Flex Plastic Fencing and All Purpose Cleaner Citrus

Tenax C-Flex Plastic Fencing

What's to love: A strong mesh fencing that is 7.5 feet tall — useful for keeping deer out of the garden.

What does it do: The black mesh is lightweight and, unlike metal or wood fencing, doesn't block a homeowner's views. The company says that the rounded strands which make up the fence, "undergo a special process of molecular orientation of the threads in two directions to further increase tensile strength." This prevents the mesh from stretching or sagging, and it's UV treated so the fencing will keep its color. A 100-foot roll of fencing sells for $100. More information is available at www.tenaxus.com/en./

All Purpose Cleaner Citrus

What's to love: A plant-based cleaner by Defunkify that cleans without harsh chemicals and leaves a natural citrus scent.

What does it do: This new cleaner is made to clean hard surfaces of dirt, grease, grime and germs. It is scented with a natural essential oil. The company lists all the ingredients on its website. For those who want a natural surface cleaner without any scent, the company also makes a Free & Clear version. They sell for $6.99. For more information visit defunkify.com.

— Cary Jenkins