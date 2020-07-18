U.S. drone program for Afghans blasted

WASHINGTON -- A Pentagon report criticized a $174 million U.S. drone program that was meant to give Afghan forces an advantage over the Taliban but has instead shown few gains.

The report Thursday from the special inspector general for Afghan reconstruction cited delays and a lack of oversight or clear metrics for success for the program, known as ScanEagle. The report found several issues plaguing the program, including inadequate training for Afghan forces, who displayed an "inability to account for ScanEagle equipment" and failed to exploit the intelligence gathered by the drones for military missions.

"As a result of these delays and challenges," the Defense Department "lacks information necessary to track, understand and improve the return on its $174 million investment in the program, and is poorly positioned to transfer responsibilities" to the Afghan National Army, the report said.

In written responses to the report, the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan defended the program, noting that the Afghan army now requires minimal assistance from military advisers, that it rigorously vets troops working on the drones, and that the equipment is used daily for operations even though "it may not be to Western standards."

As U.S. forces began withdrawing from Afghanistan in 2014, the drone program was a Pentagon attempt to mitigate a shortcoming of Afghan troops: an inability to surveil the battlefield from the sky. Airstrikes and overhead reconnaissance are crucial to fighting Taliban militants, who have used guerrilla-style tactics to move and hide in Afghanistan's untamed geography since the beginning of the 18-year war.

As U.S. forces plan to complete their withdrawal in the coming months under a peace agreement with the Taliban, and attacks on Afghan forces steadily increase, programs such as ScanEagle are seen as essential for keeping the Afghan military afloat as U.S. and international support dwindles. The fledgling Afghan air force is years, if not decades, from conducting surveillance and airstrikes on its own.

But the nearly 50-page report, awash in acronyms and tables, paints a familiar picture of the U.S. war effort. ScanEagle is one of hundreds of Pentagon-funded programs aimed at molding Afghan security forces into a Western fighting force. Since 2005, the Pentagon has spent nearly $47.5 billion on equipment and other military programs for Afghan forces.

At the report's core is mismanaged expectations set forth by the program's overseers at its inception in 2015. "We're training the Afghans to take over this mission on their own," Ben Meyle, a former Army sergeant turned ScanEagle instructor, told Stars and Stripes in 2016.

But according to Thursday's report, the Afghan National Army "will require continued U.S. government financial and technical support to sustain the ScanEagle program." The contracts are overseen by the Naval Air Systems Command and Insitu, a Boeing subsidiary that fields the aircraft.