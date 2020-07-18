Sections
Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:56 a.m.

Worker charged in $25,000 beer theft

Little Rock police Thursday arrested a man who along with others is accused of stealing about $25,000 worth of beer.

The president of Golden Eagle of Arkansas -- a locally owned and operated alcohol and beverage wholesaler -- reported to police that several employees, including Daniel Culberson, 36, stole $25,000 in merchandise over a 10-week period from May 2 to July 11, according to an arrest report.

Surveillance showed evidence of theft, and Culberson admitted to being paid by others stealing beer not to speak up and to stealing beer himself, according to the report.

Culberson was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail and is charged with felony theft of property.

