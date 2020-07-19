Sections
2 protest groups clash near state Capitol

by William Sanders | Today at 7:54 a.m.

Two groups of protesters clashed Saturday morning near the state Capitol, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Casey Clark.

One group waving an American flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag marched from the Clinton Presidential Center along Capitol Avenue to the state Capitol.

At the Capitol, they met Black Lives Matter counterprotesters, Clark said.

"Evidently, upon their approach, the counterprotesting group tried to block their path," Clark said. "The first group was able to make their way through. They prayed. Then, as they tried to leave again, the counterprotesters tried to block their path, but they were able to walk around."

There was some shoving and pulling, but police broke up the two groups, Clark said.

Some counterprotesters followed the first group as it returned along Capitol Avenue, Clark said. One white female was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, Clark said.

