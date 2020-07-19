All-Academic Team: Brayden Freeman, Bentonville

When asked about his volunteering efforts, Brayden Freeman was excited to share his experiences.

During his senior year at Bentonville, Freeman volunteered at the Northwest Medical Center and The Meadows Independent and Assisted Living Community center, both in Bentonville.

Freeman would spend up to two-and-a-half hours Monday through Thursday helping patients at the facilities.

"I want to help people," Freeman said.

In the classroom, he had a 3.98 GPA and a 34 on the ACT. He earned the Governor's Choice Academic Award.

Freeman played basketball at Bentonville. It's an experience he enjoyed.

"I loved my teammates and coaches," Freeman said. "I loved the atmosphere at the games."

In Bentonville's third game of the season, Freeman sprained his ankle, but he came back for the Tigers to help them reach the Class 6A state tournament.

Basketball was a big part of Freeman's career at Bentonville, but academics were more important.

"My dad raised me, and he wanted to make sure that I focused on academics," he said. "Basketball was a secondary part."

Freeman will attend the University of Arkansas and plans to major in pre-medicine.